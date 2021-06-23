Daily Covid-19 update: Rise in fatalities as 11 093 new cases identified

Citizen Reporter & AFP

Speculation is rife that stricter lockdown regulations are imminent in Gauteng

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 843 572 with 11 093 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed, representing a 23.7% positivity rate

A further 297 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in South Africa to 59 092. There are currently 119 030 active cases.

More than 1 665 540 people have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.3%. To date, just over 2 229 242 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

An increase of 575 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 6 632 patients admitted at private facilities and 3 482 patients at public facilities.

Covid-19 provincial breakdown

Gauteng reported 7 471 new cases on 22 June, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 551 and the Western Cape with 847. Eastern Cape has 385 new cases, while Free State has 365, KwaZulu-Natal 551, Limpopo 263, Mpumalanga 294, North West 720, and the Northern Cape 197.

Gauteng currently has a total caseload of 567 681, along with a death toll of 12 320, while 494 869 patients have recovered. In KwaZulu Natal, 327 466 patients recovered out of a caseload of 347 687. The Western Cape to date reported 309 870 confirmed cases, along with 12 125 deaths and 285 946 recoveries.

Having moved to lockdown level 3 only a week ago on 16 June, speculation is rife that stricter lockdown regulations are imminent in Gauteng and the province could possibly even be moved to lockdown level 5.

Global Covid-19 statistics

At the time of publishing, Covid-19 is affecting 220 countries and territories. The global caseload stands at 179 933 626 with the death toll at 3 898 160 and recoveries at 164 695 439.

The US is the worst affected with 617 875 deaths from 34 434 803 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are India with 390 691 deaths from 30 028 709 cases and Brazil with 504 897 deaths from 18 056 639 cases.

France has 110 829 deaths from 5 760 002 cases while Turkey recorded 49 293 deaths from 5 381 736 cases. South Africa is currently 19th on the list, preceded, in order, by Indonesia, Peru, Ukraine, Mexico, Poland, Iran, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Argentina, the UK, and Russia. (World Meters Info)

In other news, England’s bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19.

Eight members of the Ugandan Olympic team have been quarantined in Japan until early July, a local official said Tuesday, after a coach tested positive for coronavirus on arrival last week.

A survey of people hospitalised for Covid-19 found those with chronic liver disease and a history of alcohol abuse were 80% more likely to die from the virus and less likely to receive life-saving intubation.