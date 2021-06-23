Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
23 Jun 2021
5:00 am
News
News | Politics | Premium

ANC, EFF and DA impasse on land expropriation

Eric Naki

Without consensus among the top three – ANC DA and EFF – the change won’t happen.

Parliament. Picture: GCIS
It could still be some time before the amendment to the constitution to accommodate land expropriation without compensation is made as the major political parties still do not see eye to eye on how the changes should be implemented. Even after they had held separate bilateral talks aimed at reaching compromises, there is still a gaping gulf between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in particular – and without either of the parties, constitutional amendment is impossible. The ANC and the EFF are still at loggerheads on the way forward. The ruling party...

