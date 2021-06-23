News
23 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Level 5 lockdown predicted, where’s SA’s load shedding?

Guptas state capture loot paid Zuma’s legal bills, Zondo hears

Raymond Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

So sophisticated was the Gupta family money laundering network of companies, which drove the siphoning of billions of rands from the South African taxpayer, that Jacob Zuma’s legal fees – running into hundreds of thousands of rands – were paid from the proceeds of state capture, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Tuesday.

Malema says Ramaphosa is planning for hard level 5 lockdown

Julius Malema speaking on youth day

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at the party’s Youth Day rally in Centurion on 16 June 2021. Picture: EFF (Twitter)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning to take South Africa back to level 5 lockdown for 21 days, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.

WATCH: ‘This is a problem’ – Ramaphosa lost without his iPad

Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Facebook/Joseph Pilate Ngwenya

Imagine preparing for a news briefing and your iPad – with your speech, notes and other valuable bits of information – goes missing while you’re already live on air. This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s day is going.

Why SA hasn’t had load shedding in more than a week 

load shedding

Picture: iStock

For nine days South Africans have pinched themselves and been careful not to ask too loudly why there have been no load shedding schedules floating around on their timelines.

It’s a walkover for Chippa as Royal AM pull a no-show

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane was seen driving away from Chatsworth Stadium. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs took another unexpected twist on Tuesday afternoon, with Royal AM getting to the match venue for their game against Chippa United, but leaving without getting onto the field.

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Guptas state capture loot paid Zuma's legal bills, Zondo hears
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Royal AM insist playoffs are in contempt of court order
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

It’s a walkover for Chippa as Royal AM pull a no-show
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Why SA hasn't had load shedding in more than a week 
14 hours ago
14 hours ago


