Daily news update: Level 5 lockdown predicted, where’s SA’s load shedding?

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

So sophisticated was the Gupta family money laundering network of companies, which drove the siphoning of billions of rands from the South African taxpayer, that Jacob Zuma’s legal fees – running into hundreds of thousands of rands – were paid from the proceeds of state capture, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning to take South Africa back to level 5 lockdown for 21 days, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Imagine preparing for a news briefing and your iPad – with your speech, notes and other valuable bits of information – goes missing while you’re already live on air. This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s day is going.

For nine days South Africans have pinched themselves and been careful not to ask too loudly why there have been no load shedding schedules floating around on their timelines.

The Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs took another unexpected twist on Tuesday afternoon, with Royal AM getting to the match venue for their game against Chippa United, but leaving without getting onto the field.