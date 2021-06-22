WATCH: Mozambique spitting cobra venom paralyses skink in seconds

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

WARNING: The video may be too graphic for sensitive viewers.

A skink recently met its untimely end after a ruthless encounter with a Mozambique spitting cobra in the northern parts of Sabi Sands game reserve on a farm in Buffelshoek.

In a video taken a tourist and shared on Kruger Park’s Latest Sightings on Tuesday, the lizard can be seen playing dead for some time as the cobra patiently looks for an opening to sink its fangs into the lizard.

When it doesn’t find an opening on the lizard’s side, it moves to the head. The lizard realises playing dead won’t cut it any more and tries to escape.

Unfortunately it doesn’t end well for the lizard as the cobra grabs its head and bites. It doesn’t take long before its venom finishes the job. The cobra swallows it whole and disappears into the grass.

Watch the video below: