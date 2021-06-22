Firefighters still battling to put out Tsitsikamma fires

Nica Richards

Good news is wind conditions are calm in the area and the fire danger index has dropped from red to yellow.

The two fires that began burning in the Tsitsikamma area of the Eastern Cape are still ongoing, Working on Fire (WoF) said in an update on Tuesday morning.

One fire is at Coldstream in Lottering and the other at Koomansbos in Witelsbos.

In addition to WoF, which has so far dispatched at least 150 firefighters, two helicopters and one spotter plane, Southern Cape Fire Protection Association, the Koukamma fire department, MTO Forestry, South African National Parks, South African National Roads Agency, the Sarah Baartman municipality and provincial traffic and disaster management teams have come onboard to help prevent a disaster.

Firefighters battled the fires throughout the night, WoF said.

Wind conditions are calm in the area and the fire danger index has dropped from red to yellow, a good sign that the fire could soon be quelled.

In addition, WoF said firefighters were constructing a control line to assist in preventing the fires from reaching other areas.

The N2 has been reopened, but motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.

Residents must also remain alert and notify the municipality or WoF teams of any further outbreaks.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.