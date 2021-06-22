Snow and strong winds forecast for the Western Cape

Cheryl Kahla

The provincial government's emergency responders say they are on hand to assist.

Residents in the Western Cape are warned to brace for not one, but two cold fronts this week that could bring snow and rain to the southwestern parts of the province.

Cold front in Cape Town

A cold front made landfall on Monday evening, with the forecast for the rest of the week cranking up the chill as the front is expected to spread along the south coast on Wednesday morning.

Then, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws), another cold front in expected on Friday which will bring with it wet and windy conditions.

Saws issued Yellow Level 2 alerts for winds expected to be strong enough to damage infrastructure in the Garden Route district and Cape Winelands as well as the Central and Little Karoo Tuesday.

“Yellow level 2 warning for winds leading to localised infrastructure damages and power interruptions is expected in the Central and Little Karoo,” Saws said.

Severe wind conditions are also expected along the western interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central parts of the Northern Cape.

A third alert was issued to warn residents of strong winds expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas which will spread to Still Bay during the course of Tuesday afternoon.

Snow expected on Tuesday

As reported by News 24, light snowfall is expected over the mountainous regions of the Western Cape, along with gale force conditions of between 40km/h and 60km/h on Tuesday.

Western Cape MEC Anton Bredell’s spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, said the local government along with environmental affairs and development is preparing for the weather system.

The department’s emergency responders are on hand to assist with emergencies and urges people to prepare for the cold weather ahead.

If in need of assistance, call the provincial helpline on 112.

As reported by IOL, George municipality spokesperson Chantèl Edwards-Klose said the department battled veld fires in Victoria Bay, Hoekwil, Thembalethu and York Street Cemetery on Monday evening, while strong winds also caused power outages in Oubaai, Herold’s Bay and surrounding areas.

Now read: Creative ways to stay warm

Vinnige update vanaf Blouberg. Hy is hier, maar spoeg, spoeg nog net – en daar is ń Berg – Tafelberg sê hulle

1e foto – “Kaapstad”

2e foto – Robben eiland

????Andre Duif@maroelamedia @peoples_weather pic.twitter.com/eF2leGDV6V — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) June 22, 2021

Additional reporting News24 Wire