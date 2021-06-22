‘She knew we were there’ – Evans on 3.5m python sighting

Citizen reporter

In the same week, Evans rescued a Mozambique spitting cobra at a house in Queensburgh.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans, who usually recues black mambas, was excited to come across a python basking in the sun in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Evans said he had been traipsing through a wetland with his friend Richard Mckibbin when they spotted the python just a few metres away from them.

“The snake was clearly basking, and enjoying the late morning sun.”

The two had to make a plan to get a clear view of the reptile as reeds were getting in the way.

“We noticed a large fig tree on the bank of the wetland, close by. We thought we may get a terrific view from up that,” Evans wrote on Facebook.

“We scrambled up the fig, moved cautiously to the edge of the branches and peered down. We could see the magnificent serpent’s whole body as she basked in the sun in all her glory. It was truly a sight to behold! She looked around 3.5m, with gorgeous colours!

“She knew we were there. Her head was up the whole time scanning for us. It was so cool! We have both seen many pythons, but we agreed this was one of our most memorable,” he said.

WATCH: Black mamba find spells warning for KZN community

In the same week, Evans rescued a Mozambique spitting cobra near the front door of a house in Queensburgh.

“When I arrived at their Queensburgh home Colin was sitting on a chair as relaxed as can be, with his glasses on and camera out as he kept tabs on the cobra. It was in a corner hiding in a wood pile. After moving a few pieces I eventually found the cobra curled up at the bottom,” he said.

Evans said he had to be careful with the rescue because his cuts from a thorny creeper were still fresh and he did not want to get cobra venom on them.

“I used the lid of my bucket as a shield as I pulled the snake out and pinned it down. I managed to do that without getting spat at, so I was chuffed! Well, just a little on my hand, but I was fine,” he said.