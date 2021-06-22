Daily Covid-19 update: 9 160 new cases and 93 deaths

Citizen Reporter and AFP

The majority of new cases on Monday were from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 832 479 with 9 160 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed, representing a 24.9% positivity rate

A further 93 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in South Africa to 58 795. The total number of recoveries stood at 1 656 680, while the total number of vaccines administered in South Africa thus far stood at 2 144 204. An increase of 341 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 6 267 patients admitted at private facilities and 3 236 patients at public facilities. Covid-19 provincial breakdown Gauteng reported 6 292 new cases on 21 June, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 322, Western Cape with 647, Eastern Cape with 193, Free State with 248, Mpumalanga with 443, North West with 422, Limpopo with 296 and Northern Cape with 297. Gauteng currently has a total caseload of 560 202 cases, along with a death toll of 12 170, while 488 844 patients have recovered. In KwaZulu Natal, 327 401 patients recovered while 347 136 recovered, out of a caseload of 347 136. The Western Cape to date reported 309 023 confirmed cases, along with 12 064 deaths and 285 079 recoveries. South Africa is set to host the continent’s first Covid-19 jab-producing vaccine technology hub, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that Africa now understood that doses from elsewhere will “never come” in time to save lives. Read more: SA set to host Covid-19 vaccine tech transfer hub

Global Covid-19 statistics

At the time of publishing, Covid-19 is affecting 220 countries and territories. The global caseload stands at 179 548 206 with the death toll at 3 888 790 and recoveries at 164 245 552.

The US is the worst affected with 617 463 deaths from 34 419 838 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are India with 389 268 deaths from 29 971 457 cases and Brazil with 502 807 deaths from 17 969 806 cases.

France has 110 778 deaths from 5 757 798 cases while Turkey recorded 49 236 deaths from 5 375 593 cases. South Africa is currently 19th on the list, preceded by Indonesia, Peru, Ukraine, Mexico, Poland, Iran, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Argentina, the UK, and Russia. (World Meters Info)

England’s bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test.

Colombia’s death toll from Covid-19 passed the 100 000 mark on Monday with a new 24-hour record of almost 650 deaths, the health ministry said.

Canadians and permanent residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to quarantine upon their return from abroad starting July 5, officials announced Monday.