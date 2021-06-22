Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
22 Jun 2021
6:10 am
News
Courts | News | Premium

Hirt & Carter can’t duck liability after scaffolding death

Bernadette Wicks

Florentina Popa died after heavy wind blew over temporary scaffolding, which Hirt & Carter had been involved in putting up as part of a marketing project for Lucozade.

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has shot down a bid by Hirt & Carter to overturn inquest findings implicating the advertising and marketing company in the death of a woman killed in a scaffolding collapse at a Cape Town concert in 2012. Florentina Popa died after heavy wind blew over temporary scaffolding, which Hirt & Carter had been involved in putting up as part of a marketing project for Lucozade, at a concert at Cape Town Stadium on 7 November, 2012. At least 19 others were injured. ALSO READ: Tiso Blackstar Group sells media assets to Lebashe for R1.05bn...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Apartheid cop loses appeal for permanent stay of prosecution in Ahmed Timol case
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Prasa cleared of liability over woman's 'suicide attempt'
5 days ago
5 days ago

COURTS

Supreme Court of Appeal calls fugitive Bobroffs 'thieves'
2 months ago
2 months ago
PREMIUM!

COURTS

SCA reprieve for convicted Boksburg murderer
2 months ago
2 months ago