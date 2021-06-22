Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
22 Jun 2021
5:45 am
News
Covid-19 | News | Premium

Covid-19 vaccines bring hope for SA

Marizka Coetzer

Even if you were vaccinated, you can still transmit the virus, doctor warns.

An empty vile of the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Neil McCartney
Early indications from analysis carried out by Discovery Health show that vaccinations not only help in significantly reducing the “attack rate” of the coronavirus, but they also dramatically cut hospital admissions and deaths. However, this only appears to happen at least two weeks after the administration of the first does of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Discovery Health chief executive Dr Ryan Noach. In a presentation outlining Discovery’s analysis, Noach said 545 members contracted Covid within 14 days of vaccinations, at a rate similar to that of the unvaccinated population. Of these, 151 were admitted to hospital and nine died....

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Is Gauteng on the verge of tougher Covid-19 lockdown rules?
38 mins ago
38 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Peter Feldman dies, ANC vs MKMVA, Cannon fathers 4 kids in a year
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

WORLD

India hits Covid-19 vaccination record, with free shots opening to all adults
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

NEWS

SA set to host Covid-19 vaccine tech transfer hub
12 hours ago
12 hours ago