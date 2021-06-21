Revered SA journalist Peter Feldman has passed away

Neo Thale

There has been an outpouring of condolences on social media since the news of his death broke, with musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse saying he was an 'amazing friend'.

Well-known journalist and arts writer Peter Feldman has died.

Feldman was a revered music and arts journalist, whose career spanned 50 years across print, TV and radio.

Feldman has written for The Citizen and many other properties in his illustrious career. He has also worked for The Star and other Independent Media publications in various capacities for over 35 years.

According to his LinkedIn page, one of Feldman’s notable moments was being one of only two South African journalists to be invited by acclaimed film Hollywood director Steven Spielberg to the Hook film junket in Los Angeles in 1991.

During the trip, he interviewed Spielberg, actors Dustin Hoffman and the late Robin Williams.

Feldman was also a judge for the Naledi Theatre Awards.

There has been an outpouring of condolences on social media since the news of his death broke, with family, friends and stars such as Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse expressing sadness.

“So sad to hear about the sad news of Peter Feldman passing away. He loved my work and was always so supportive. A humble and amazing friend to me. Rest in peace,” Mabuse said on Twitter.

Feldman is survived by his wife Carla and daughter Janna.