Daily news update: Peter Feldman dies, ANC vs MKMVA, Cannon fathers 4 kids in a year

Revered SA journalist Peter Feldman has passed away
Well-known journalist and arts writer Peter Feldman has died.
ANC has no legal right to disband the MKMVA, says Niehaus
The move on the ANC’s part to disband its armed military wing, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), was met with fierce opposition.
‘The worst is yet to come’: doctors warn of third wave that’ll decimate families
As hospitals and medical workers in Gauteng prepare to be swamped by Covid-19 cases, the third wave of infections is now affecting whole families, which it did not in the first and second waves.
WATCH: Durban engineer’s KITT tribute that has become a TV star
There is, somewhere in the past of every petrolhead, the car that got him (or her) hooked on four-wheeled machinery. For Anban Pillay, it was the menacing, all-black Pontiac Trans-Am which was the real star of the TV series Knight Rider.
How Nick Cannon fathered four children in one year
Father’s Day was made for comedian Nick Cannon. This after model Alyssa Scott shared, in a recent Instagram story, that she is expecting a baby boy with the American media personality.
OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs (and Samir) benefit as VAR plays it again
‘Play it again, Sam,’ or so goes the popular quote from the seminal movie Casablanca, even if those exact words are not actually said in the Humphrey Bogart classic.