Daily news update: Peter Feldman dies, ANC vs MKMVA, Cannon fathers 4 kids in a year

Neo Thale

Well-known journalist and arts writer Peter Feldman has died.

The move on the ANC’s part to disband its armed military wing, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), was met with fierce opposition.

As hospitals and medical workers in Gauteng prepare to be swamped by Covid-19 cases, the third wave of infections is now affecting whole families, which it did not in the first and second waves.

There is, somewhere in the past of every petrolhead, the car that got him (or her) hooked on four-wheeled machinery. For Anban Pillay, it was the menacing, all-black Pontiac Trans-Am which was the real star of the TV series Knight Rider.

Father’s Day was made for comedian Nick Cannon. This after model Alyssa Scott shared, in a recent Instagram story, that she is expecting a baby boy with the American media personality.

‘Play it again, Sam,’ or so goes the popular quote from the seminal movie Casablanca, even if those exact words are not actually said in the Humphrey Bogart classic.