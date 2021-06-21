Nica Richards

However, this does not mean South Africa does not have some way to go before we officially graduate from freezing to toasty mornings.

Feeling more sluggish than usual on this blue Monday?

Some good news is that summer has inched closer (in astrological terms) for the southern hemisphere today, with the winter solstice officially in play.

Quick winter solstice facts

The winter solstice is the longest day and shortest night of the year. Monday will be three hours and 17 minutes shorter than the longest day and shortest night, known as the summer solstice, which takes place in December.

The winter solstice officially marks the beginning of winter, despite the southern hemisphere being well into cold, shorter days. From here on, longer days and shorter nights will take place, but will likely only be experienced later this winter.

The word “solstice” is derived from the Latin term “solsitium”, which literally means “sun-stopping”.

This is because the direction the sun appears to rise and set stops and reverses, this year taking place after Monday. Winter solstice dates vary slightly every year.

During the June solstice, the earth’s north police is at its maximum till towards the sun, which is why in there northern hemisphere, the June solstice is known as the first official day of summer.

In December, the roles are reversed, with the earth’s south pole at maximum till towards the sun.

Should you go to bed earlier tonight?

Experts have long debated whether the summer and winter solstice do anything to change sleep patterns.

Pulmonologist at SwedishAmerican Dr Yaser Zeater told news website 23 WIFR that the winter solstice can actually throw one’s circadian rhythm out of sync, which could make it more difficult to fall asleep.

However, experts told LiveScience that people usually sleep more during winter than they do in summer, by an average of 20 minutes a day, a study conducted in 2007 found.

This could also be due to cold weather and less daylight, which instinctively makes humans want to tuck in earlier.

Whether you choose to go to sleep earlier tonight or not, meteorologists do say that colder months make for the most beautiful sunsets. Today’s sunset on the winter solstice is likely to be a doozy.