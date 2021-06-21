Daily news update: KwaHlathi ‘diamonds’, Hawks on Bushiri’s trips to SA, mayor in quarantine

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
KZN authorities confirm stones found in KwaHlathi are not real diamonds
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development Ravi Pillay on Sunday announced that the stones discovered in KwaHlathi near Ladysmith are not real diamonds, but quartz crystals.
Has Bushiri been making fools of SA’s security services?
The Hawks say they won’t be drawn into speculation that controversial pastor Sheperd Bushiri has been hopping the fence in and out of South Africa while evading law enforcement for months.
Joburg mayor goes into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has received a positive test result for Covid-19.
Cyril lied about land expropriation, can’t be trusted, says DA
President Cyril Ramaphosa lied about the ANC’s position on having state custodianship of land, according to the DA.
Ramaphosa had recently said the ANC would not support the idea of state custodianship, as this “kill entrepreneurial spirit”.