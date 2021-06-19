Have we found the most idiotic Covid conspiracy yet?

There have been some idiotic conspiracy theories propagated right from the start of the Covid-19 crisis – but the latest has to take the cake. Now, according to a WhatsApp message circulating around the country, your life insurance policy will be declared null and void if you have any anti-Covid vaccination. Even though the Financial Services Conduct Authority and various insurance companies have strongly denied that this will happen, we have no doubt there are those who will use the claim as reason for not getting the jab. Worryingly, that group of misguided individuals – many of whom believe they...

There have been some idiotic conspiracy theories propagated right from the start of the Covid-19 crisis – but the latest has to take the cake.

Now, according to a WhatsApp message circulating around the country, your life insurance policy will be declared null and void if you have any anti-Covid vaccination.

Even though the Financial Services Conduct Authority and various insurance companies have strongly denied that this will happen, we have no doubt there are those who will use the claim as reason for not getting the jab.

Worryingly, that group of misguided individuals – many of whom believe they are striking some sort of blow for “freedom” – appears to be sizeable and possibly even growing, fuelled by that cesspit of rumour, social media.

It is a fact that there are risks associated with the vaccine – as there are with any medication – but these are infinitesimal when compared with the chances of a person dying or becoming gravely ill with Covid-19.

Vaccines can, trials have shown, help reduce the severity of the disease if it is contracted, keeping people out of hospital … and out of cemeteries.

The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we get to community immunity. Not being inoculated is the height of selfishness.