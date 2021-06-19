Editorial
19 Jun 2021
10:15 am
Have we found the most idiotic Covid conspiracy yet?

Vaccines can help reduce the severity of the disease and keep people alive, so spreading these lies is selfish and irresponsible.

There have been some idiotic conspiracy theories propagated right from the start of the Covid-19 crisis – but the latest has to take the cake. Now, according to a WhatsApp message circulating around the country, your life insurance policy will be declared null and void if you have any anti-Covid vaccination. Even though the Financial Services Conduct Authority and various insurance companies have strongly denied that this will happen, we have no doubt there are those who will use the claim as reason for not getting the jab. Worryingly, that group of misguided individuals – many of whom believe they...

