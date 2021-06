Kenneth Kaunda was there to see the wind of changes blowing through Africa – which started the colonisation process – and to see the logical culmination of that process in South Africa’s march to democracy in 1994. When he died this week, at 97, he would have been able to look back at the role he played in that process with some satisfaction. The first president of Zambia, when it became independent in 1964 (having previously been the self-governing British colony of Northern Rhodesia), Kaunda was committed to ending white rule in the other parts of southern Africa – Southern...

