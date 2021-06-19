Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
19 Jun 2021
8:27 am
News
Health | News | South Africa

Covid-19 intervention: Military medics may take a while to come to SA’s rescue

The planned intervention of military personnel, as announced by the acting health minister, still has to be ratified

Photo: GCIS
Gauteng is a Covid-19 war zone – and now government wants to deploy military medics to the frontline of the pandemic fight. But the deployment may take longer than expected. Yesterday’s announcement by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that SA National Defence  Force medics were to be deployed to Gauteng health facilities – easing the burden on healthcare workers – could take longer than promised. Giving an update during a media briefing on government’s rollout plan, Kubayi-Ngubane said she engaged with  Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who agreed to deploy SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) personnel to the provincial health facilities....

