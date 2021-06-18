Mozambican man gets 23 years in jail for Kruger Park poaching

Citizen reporter

Alsony Alberto Valoyi was arrested in May 2016 around the Stolsnek Section of the Kruger National Park.

The Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced to 23 years in prison for poaching and other related crimes.

Alsony Alberto Valoyi, 50, a Mozambique national, had earlier pleaded guilty to the following crimes:

Trespassing in the Skukuza National Park

Contravention of the Immigration Act

Possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime

Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of six rhinoceros horns.

“Valoyi and his co accused, Siyabonga Freedom Ndlovu were arrested in May 2016 around the Stolsnek Section of Kruger National Park by rangers.

“Valoyi pleaded guilty. The state applied for a separation of trial and the trial [for Ndlovu] is set down for 30 September 2021 in the same court,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa.

Valoyi was sentenced to three years for trespassing, one year for Contravention of the Immigration Act, five years for possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, two years for unlicensed ammunition, one year for possession of a dangerous weapon and 15 years for possession of six rhino horns.

“The court ordered the sentence in count three to run concurrent with the sentence in count one and the sentence in count four and five to run concurrently. The effective sentence being 23 years imprisonment,” Nyuswa said.

Earlier, alleged rhino poaching kingpin, Sydney Petros Mabuza, 57, was gunned down in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Mabuza – also known as “Mr Big” – succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Kiaat Hospital in Mbombela.

Mabuza was out on R200,000 bail for charges brought against him in 2019.

Compiled by Neo Thale