18 Jun 2021
Principal’s shooting the third in the area, says MEC Lesufi

The principal, who has been identified as Lazarus Baloyi, is survived by his wife and two children.

A principal was gunned down on the school premises of Buyani Primary School in Finetown. Picture: Panyaza Lesufi/Twitter

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Friday’s incident in which a principal was gunned down on the school premises of Buyani Primary School in Finetown, Johannesburg, was the third of its kind in the area.

Speaking to Power FM following his visit to the school, Lesufi said there were some people who wanted to turn the education sector into one of bloodshed.

“This is the third case that we’re attending to in this area alone where our principals are targeted and killed. I had an opportunity to go through the footage because there are cameras here and it is extremely difficult to witness such barbaric acts happening in the school environment,” he said.

The principal has been identified as Lazarus Baloyi.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, family spokesperson Akani Machimana  said the family did not have any more details on the shooting of their loved one, except for eyewitness accounts.

“What we’ve heard is that apparently there was a car parked outside when he drove into the school and as soon as he drove in, the car drove behind him and fired shots,” she said.

On reports of it having been a a possible hit, Machimana said Baloyi had never complained about being followed or fearing for his life.

“It was just a normal day where he was going to school, doing what he does. He was in a normal mood. There were no concerns previously raised,” she said.

“He was a father of the nation – a father to those who knew him. My aunt is married to him but to me he was a father. He always treated me like a daughter. He has a daughter who is in university doing her first year. He also has a three-month-old baby.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

 

