Man hitches a lift on back of tanker truck

A man shocked motorists on Thursday after illegally hitching a free ride by clinging to the back of a truck without the driver noticing.

Lourika Botha told Vaalweekblad she was driving from Vereeniging in the direction of Sasolburg on Thursday morning when she noticed the illegal passenger.

The man clung to the back of the truck for dear life and repeatedly peered around to see if the driver had noticed him.

Botha then drove past the truck and realised the driver was not aware of his passenger at all.

“From the front of the truck you could not see there was anyone behind the truck,” she said.

In a separate incident earlier this year, a motorist took a video of two men sitting in the boot of a moving car on Sandown Road in Cape Town.

While the reasons for the men’s action was unknown, social media users speculated the car may have been full, leaving the two men opting for the boot.

South Africans called on law enforcement authorities to attend to such incidents on the roads.

The incidents come as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for South Africans to be more responsible on the roads.

Presenting the preliminary Easter road traffic statistics, Mbalula said the Eastern Cape recorded 22 crashes and 27 fatalities, Free State eight crashes and 13 fatalities, Gauteng 30 crashes and 36 fatalities, KZN 42 crashes and 54 fatalities, Limpopo 27 crashes and 34 fatalities, Mpumalanga 15 crashes and 18 fatalities, Northern Cape six crashes and seven fatalities, North West 15 crashes and 20 fatalities, and Western Cape 24 crashes and 26 fatalities.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde