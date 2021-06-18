WATCH LIVE: Gigaba back at Zondo Commission on Friday

Citizen Reporter

Gigaba will share "Transnet-related evidence" on Friday.

Former Minister of Public Enterprises, Malusi Gigaba, returns to the State Capture Inquiry on Friday. Watch it live here.

On Thursday, the commission motioned for a three-month extension and submitted an application to the High Court. The Commission is expected to publish its final report by September 2021.

“The Commission still needs a few more days to hear such evidence from our witnesses, and therefore, the State Capture Inquiry has submitted an application to the high court for an extension of time from the end of June up to the end of September. The preparation of a final report should be complete by the end of August.”

Watch: Gigaba testifies

The State Capture Inquiry will continue on Friday, 18 June at 9:30, where it will “hear Transnet-related evidence from” Gigaba. Advocate Anton Myburgh is leading the evidence on Friday.