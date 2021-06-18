WATCH LIVE: Gigaba back at Zondo Commission on Friday

“The Commission still needs a few more days to hear such evidence from our witnesses, and therefore, the State Capture Inquiry has submitted an application to the high court for an extension of time from the end of June up to the end of September. The preparation of a final report should be complete by the end of August.”
Watch: Gigaba testifies
The State Capture Inquiry will continue on Friday, 18 June at 9:30, where it will “hear Transnet-related evidence from” Gigaba. Advocate Anton Myburgh is leading the evidence on Friday.