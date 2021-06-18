Amanda Watson and Reitumetse Makwea
18 Jun 2021
Education dept’s plan to reduce Covid-19 panic

300 thousand vaccines meant for teachers have arrived in SA, and should go a long way toward providing some relief for the sector

Image: iStock
In his budget speech yesterday to the Gauteng Legislature, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the third wave of Covid-19 infections was causing “immeasurable panic and misery” in schools. “This year alone, 1 077 [teachers] tested positive, the number of [pupils] who tested positive was almost double that, at 1 977,” he said. “We are monitoring the situation and await guidance and advice from our health experts. We remain open-minded in taking whatever action will assist to minimise the infections in our schools.” The department of health (DOH) yesterday announced a new attempt to revive its stumbling vaccination  programme, following the...

