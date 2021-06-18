Daily Covid-19 update: 11 767 new cases, 100 deaths

As of Thursday, 17 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 786 079, with 11 767 new cases identified.

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 104 437 active cases in the country (an increase of 8 665 since Wednesday), according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In addition, 100 deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 58 323.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 623 319, representing a 90.39% recovery rate.

A total of 12 383 955 tests have been carried out, with 52 118 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

To date, 1 974 099 vaccines have been administered in South Africa according to the department of health.

R2 billion to fight Covid-19 in Gauteng

A sum of R2 billion has been set aside for the fight against Covid-19 infections raging across Gauteng.

This was revealed on Thursday by health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi during the provincial health budget vote speech.

The Gauteng department of health has been allocated a total of R56.5 billion in the 2021-22 financial year and R169.6 billion over the 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework to fund the provision of quality health services.

Additional reporting by Siyanda Ndlovu.

Now read: Western Cape hospitals rapidly filling with Covid-19, trauma cases

Global Covid-19 statistics

At the time of publishing, Covid-19 is affecting 220 countries and territories. The global caseload stands at 178 198 766, with the death toll at 3 857 857 and recoveries at 162 695 325.

The US is the worst affected with 616 440 deaths from 34 337 592 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are India with 383 521 deaths from 29 761 964 cases and Brazil with 496 172 deaths from 17 704 041 cases.

France has 110 634 deaths from 5 749 691 cases while Turkey recorded 49 012 deaths from 5 354 153 cases. South Africa is currently 19th on the list, preceded by Indonesia, Peru, Ukraine, Mexico, Poland, Iran, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Italy, the UK, and Russia. (World Meters Info)

A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, but the government will implement other measures until July 11 including limiting alcohol sales. (AFP.)