Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
18 Jun 2021
5:15 am
News
Health | News | Premium

SA doctors to give hyena-attack survivor a new face

Rodwell Khomazana's face was mauled while he slept during an all-night church gathering outside Harare in Zimbabwe.

Picture: iStock
South African doctors are joining hands to give a young boy from Zimbabwe a new face after an attack by a hyena left him without an eye, a nose, and parts of his lip. The child will arrive in South Africa on Sunday and be transferred to the Sandton Mediclinic, where he will be receiving life-changing surgery. Rodwell Khomazana, 9, was rushed to a Harare hospital on 7 May after his face was mauled while he slept during an all-night church gathering outside Harare in Zimbabwe. ALSO READ: Siberian tiger attacks and kills Seaview Predator Park employee The news of...

