Covid-19 vaccine walk-ins now allowed in Gauteng

People aged 60 years or older can now go to a vaccination site in Gauteng and get a Covid-19 jab, without having to pre-register on government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

The Gauteng health department said people need only bring a proof of identity to a vaccination site. This move comes after concerns over the “slower rate of vaccination within the targeted age group”.

“The latest decision will ensure that many vulnerable citizens are served, and no person is to be turned away from vaccination sites.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government has increased the vaccination sites and these will be increased as more vaccines are available,” the department said.

The department also announced the addition of 25 new vaccination sites.

“A total of 25 new sites have been added to the current list taking Gauteng vaccination list to 129 [89 public and 40 private sites]. The new sites are spread across the province: Johannesburg [10], Tshwane [5], Ekurhuleni [4], West Rand [3] and Sedibeng [3].”

The operating hours of the vaccination site at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital have also been extended to weekends, the department revealed.

Gauteng under strain

This development comes as Gauteng health facilities continue to take strain due to high Covid-19 infection numbers daily.

On Wednesday, South Africa recorded yet another spike in new Covid-19 cases with Gauteng accounting for the majority of infections at 7859. Nationally, 13,246 Covid cases were identified, with 136 related deaths.

Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the “fires are burning” in the province, after many mass gatherings were held in Gauteng and the rest of the country on Wednesday to commemorate Youth Day.

“Many of us would have seen on social media and television that mass gatherings happened despite the fact that alert level three was called and regulated,” she said.

Compiled by Neo Thale. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.