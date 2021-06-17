Pensioner to donate money to schools after winning R30m Lotto

Citizen reporter

Entrepeneur will use some of it to pay off all his debts and help his extended family members.

A 73-year-old entrepreneur from Mpumalanga has finally claimed his R30 million Lotto winnings.

According to National Lottery operator Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased at Builders Express in Midwater Centre, Aerorand, Middelburg and cost R80 using manual selection.

Though the winning numbers were announced on 14 April, the man said he had forgotten to check his ticket as he’s always on the move looking for the next opportunity.

Congratulations MPUMALANGA! You have a new #LOTTO jackpot winner of R30,171,049.90 from 14/04/21 draw! #Manual Selection & wager amount was R80. pic.twitter.com/lWdCljuKg6 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 15, 2021

He said he was happy to have won R30 million and would donate some of it to schools in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Though he was not planning to make any drastic changes in his life, he said the money would help pay off his debts.

“I’m over the moon, I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car. The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the Mpumalanga winner.

“Congratulations to our Lotto jackpot winner, we are extremely happy that we have produced yet another multi-millionaire this year. This money could not have gone to a more deserving winner. We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery at the different authorised National Lottery retailers,” Mabuza said.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 June 2021

“Our players come from all walks of life and are spread across all provinces. This is precisely what Ithuba set out to do when we were granted the third licence to operate the National Lottery in 2015, increase the National Lottery footprint and make it accessible so that all South Africans have an equal opportunity to win life-changing jackpots.”