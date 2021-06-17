Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The University of Pretoria (UP) has joined the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in suspending contact classes.

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport told The Citizen this was due to the rising number of cases in Gauteng as the country battles the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“Given this context and the university’s prioritisation of the health and safety of its students and staff, the executive has decided to suspend all contact classes for a period of 10 days,” Delport said.

“The suspension of contact sessions will be effective from close of business on 15 June 2021 until lectures end for the semester on 25 June 2021. This will include most lab and practical sessions.”

Delport said the university would also review the upcoming exams that were to be written on campus and communicate with students should any changes be implemented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the country would be moving to Level 3 lockdown, where social gatherings have been capped at 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

While gatherings are permitted under Level 3, the university has urged staff and students to avoid these as far as possible.

“Where participation in physical gatherings is unavoidable, staff and students are reminded to please adhere strictly to all health protocols including social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising and washing hands.”

The university’s events committee won’t approve any events of a social nature.

It further suspended in person sports contact competitions that fall under University Sport South Africa (USSA) until September.

“The university awaits provincial and national sports bodies’ decisions on the possible suspension or modification of activities under their mandate and jurisdiction as guided by the Ministry of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation regulations,” Delport said.

“The university is constantly reviewing and revising its position on contact sessions in order to ensure the health and safety of its community, as far as possible.”