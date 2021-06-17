Citizen reporter

A sermon ended on a bad note for Douglas Mellish, a pastor in CityHill, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal when he was robbed of his cellphone on Monday evening.

Mellish took to the streets to broadcast his sermon live on Facebook when he was approached by an unidentified man as he was asking his audience to look at their past actions and introspect.

“I have many questions, but one thing I know is I trust God. He’s for us, He’s with us and He goes before us. So God bless you all. Look at your life in the past – all the things you have done, why have you done it? Why did you believe what you believed and pushed into those actions?” Mellish said in his sermon.

He did not finish as the man approached him from behind with the clear intention to steal something from him.

In the video, Mellish does not fight the man, but throws the phone on the ground saying “you can have it”.

Speaking to Berea Mail, Mellish said he took to the streets due to power cuts at his home and the generator which was making noise.

As he was doing the livestream, a car stopped behind him and then later drove away.

Though he became suspicious of it, he continued with the livestream for 20 more minutes before the man in the video came for his phone.

“He bolted toward the car and jumped in, it was a Toyota, I think it was an Etios. Off they sped, I couldn’t see if they had a number plate. I waited until they left before going to my house because I didn’t want to draw attention to my house,” Mellish was quoted as saying.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde