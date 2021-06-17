Citizen reporter

The police have warned motorists to be vigilant on certain roads, particularly at night.

Silverton police have warned motorists to be aware of crime hot spots when driving in certain areas in Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Isaac Mculu said there had been an increase in crimes, including theft out of motor vehicles, armed robberies and hijackings, Rekord reports.

Motorists have also been complaining about the rising number of incidents on the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between the Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral offramps. It is issue that has been raised in Parliament, says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

According to Mculu, hot spots for vehicle-related crimes are:

Pretoria Road from Medicross past the Sammy Marks Museum;

Dykor Road from Pretoria Road to Stormvoël;

Watermeyer Street from the N4 highway until the Waltloo area;

Simon Vermooten Road from Lynnwood to Zasm Street in Waltloo;

Lynnwood Road from The Grove mall to Solomon Mahlangu Drive; and

Solomon Mahlangu Drive from Lynnwood Road to Mamelodi.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has also warned motorists to be on the lookout for metal spikes placed on roads.

While patrolling the N4 highway near the Diamond Hill toll plaza earlier this year, TMPD members discovered metal spikes on the road.

“These spikes are usually placed by criminals to force vehicles to stop after driving over the spikes. Motorists are then attacked by these perpetrators, especially at night. Targeted areas are mostly highways and quiet roads,” the department said.

“The TMPD would like to warn motorists to be extremely vigilant, especially when driving at night. The TMPD will continue to prioritise patrols along such roads.”

