Durban earthquake: ‘Walls shook and creaked’ on Thursday

Cheryl Kahla

The tremor was felt in Hillcrest, Newlands, Tongaat, KwaMashu, Phoenix, Durban Central and Verulam.

Volcano Discovery received unconfirmed reports of an earthquake near Pietermaritzburg and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning, 17 June 2021.

While official confirmation and exact scientific data had not been received at the time of publishing, residents reported a slight tremor at 4am.

Based on reports from residents, the earthquake occurred roughly 34-36km northeast of Pietermaritzburg. Volcano Discovery said the magnitude or depth of the earthquake remains unknown.

“Our monitoring service, AllQuakes, received reports of an earthquake in or near Durban. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains unconfirmed,” it said.

Volcano Discovery says it expects more accurate data to emerge in due course.

According to social media reports, the tremor was felt in Hillcrest with one netizen saying she “heard loud rumbling like a long, deep thunder, and then walls shook and creaked at 4am”.

The tremor was also felt in Newlands, Tongaat, KwaMashu, Phoenix, Durban Central, Verulam and Klaarwater.

Residents who felt the tremor can report it to EMSC and USGS.

This is a developing story, more to follow.