Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
17 Jun 2021
5:45 am
News
News | Premium | South Africa

‘Rise to the battle of joblessness,’ youths urged

Eric Naki

At the Youth Empowerment Dialogue, hosted by National Youth Task Team, various young speakers said the battle of today’s youth was economic.

Picture: Neil McCartney
Despite government initiatives to fight youth unemployment, the problem is still preventing the youth participating fully in SA’s economy, organisations say. The organisation People’s Liberation said the 32.6% unemployed as released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) recently was a matter of concern – but the 64% jobless youth was even more shocking. At the Youth Empowerment Dialogue, hosted by National Youth Task Team, various young speakers said the battle of today’s youth was economic. ALSO READ: What is the solution to South Africa's youth unemployment problem? “The battle of our time is poverty and unemployment. We have to reject poverty...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Ex-Eskom chair Mabuza dies, Malema threatens Sahpra and more
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Get off your butt and take responsibility, Ramaphosa tells SA youths
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Making ends meet, neh, Cyril?
5 days ago
5 days ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Even with private power, SA's electricity problems will take time to fix
5 days ago
5 days ago