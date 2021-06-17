Reitumetse Makwea
17 Jun 2021
‘Classrooms are becoming war zones’ – Teacher begs as Covid-19 ravages Gauteng schools

Reitumetse Makwea

Worried teachers are questioning government’s decision to keep schools open, as the virus decimates pupils and staff alike.

As Covid-19 rips through schools in Gauteng, frightened teachers are questioning the government’s decision to keep classrooms open. A teacher at a school in Johannesburg said Covid was escalating in schools and that some staff and pupils had been attending school even though they had the virus. “Our classrooms are becoming war zones, with all the attendant post-traumatic stress that entails,” said the teacher, who didn’t want to be identified. “Our school has more than 100 children absent every day because of the virus, while a further 20 to 30 are sent home during the day because they feel ill.”...

