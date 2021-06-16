Multimedia
Neo Thale
16 Jun 2021
Malema to Sahpra: Approve Russian and Chinese vaccines or else

The EFF leader has threatened to stage a sleep-in at the house of the Sahpra chief executive, if 'she doesn't respond positively'.

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at the party's Youth Day rally in Centurion on 16 June 2021. Picture: EFF (Twitter)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has demanded that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approve the use of Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines – Sputnik V and Sinovac in the country.

Speaking to EFF supporters at the party’s Youth Day rally at Uitsig High School in Centurion, Malema said he would lead a picket to the Sahpra offices in Tshwane next Friday (25 June).

ALSO READ: Covid-19 vaccinations steaming ahead despite setbacks, says Mabuza

He said they would demand that Sputnik V and Sinovac be approved for use in the country, in addition to the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer vaccines currently being rolled out.

“After picketing there next Friday, they’ve got seven days to approve the the Russian and Chinese vaccines. Failure to do, we [EFF supporters] are going to do a sleep-in at the house of the CEO of Sahpra [Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela] until they protect lives.

“We are going to her [Semete-Makokotlela’s] house. Sahpra must approve Sputnik and Chinese vaccine [Sinovac] to add onto what we have now. If we die, let’s die, because we are going to die anyway.

“The CEO of Sahpra has allowed businesspeople and politicians to use her. They are pocketing at the expense of our people. We are coming for her peacefully next week Friday. If she doesn’t respond positively, we will sleep outside her house until they approve this medicine,” the EFF leader said to throngs of supporters.

Speaking about Youth Day, Malema also said people must shy away from celebrating the day, saying that they should rather commemorate it.

“We don’t celebrate this day. How can you celebrate people being killed? How do you, in your right state of mind, say ‘happy June 16’?” Malema asked.

