Neo Thale

The EFF leader has threatened to stage a sleep-in at the house of the Sahpra chief executive, if 'she doesn't respond positively'.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has demanded that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approve the use of Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines – Sputnik V and Sinovac in the country.

Speaking to EFF supporters at the party’s Youth Day rally at Uitsig High School in Centurion, Malema said he would lead a picket to the Sahpra offices in Tshwane next Friday (25 June).

ALSO READ: Covid-19 vaccinations steaming ahead despite setbacks, says Mabuza

He said they would demand that Sputnik V and Sinovac be approved for use in the country, in addition to the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer vaccines currently being rolled out.

“After picketing there next Friday, they’ve got seven days to approve the the Russian and Chinese vaccines. Failure to do, we [EFF supporters] are going to do a sleep-in at the house of the CEO of Sahpra [Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela] until they protect lives.

[WATCH ????]: Next week Friday the EFF will picket at the offices of SAHPRA. We want vaccine from China and Russia provided in South Africa. We will then give them 7 days to approve those vaccines. If they fail to we are going to do a sleep-in at the house of the CEO of SAHPRA. pic.twitter.com/PjKcadOSrn — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 16, 2021

“We are going to her [Semete-Makokotlela’s] house. Sahpra must approve Sputnik and Chinese vaccine [Sinovac] to add onto what we have now. If we die, let’s die, because we are going to die anyway.

“The CEO of Sahpra has allowed businesspeople and politicians to use her. They are pocketing at the expense of our people. We are coming for her peacefully next week Friday. If she doesn’t respond positively, we will sleep outside her house until they approve this medicine,” the EFF leader said to throngs of supporters.

Speaking about Youth Day, Malema also said people must shy away from celebrating the day, saying that they should rather commemorate it.

“We don’t celebrate this day. How can you celebrate people being killed? How do you, in your right state of mind, say ‘happy June 16’?” Malema asked.