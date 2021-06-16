Sipho Mabena
16 Jun 2021
6:41 pm
Apathy driving young people to the edge

Sipho Mabena

There is an urgent need for mental illness support for young people at schools, clinics and emotional support at home.

Picture: iStock
Apathy, poverty and extreme violence in the absence of emotional and structural support has driven young people to the edge, with experts warning of increased cases of depression amongst the youth. With 46% youth unemployment, trauma as result of the high crime rate, anxiety and frustration due to Covid-19 restrictions and deaths, South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has seen a spike in bipolar, schizophrenia and depression amongst young people. At least 60% of people who commit suicide in SA are depressed, with Sadag director Cassey Chambers saying it was therefore alarming that the majority of calls they receive...

