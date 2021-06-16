Keep pupils away from social gatherings -Schäfer

News24 Wire

Earlier this month, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the return of primary school pupils from 26 July.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has urged parents to refrain from sending children to social gatherings unnecessarily as the province deals with a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

There are 1 148 active cases among school staff members in the Western Cape and 314 active cases among pupils.

According to Schäfer, they see more evidence of community-level transmission and this, in turn, affects schools.

“While these cases are being reported by schools, the provincial Department of Health has indicated that they are linked to social events rather than school attendance – this is the same pattern we saw last year with the second wave. Our safety measures have proved effective in preventing the virus from spreading at schools, and we must continue to follow these. Nonetheless, each case reported by a school disrupts learning, no matter where it was acquired.”

She said areas might need to be cordoned off and sanitised, and that the affected people should isolate.

“This costs valuable teaching and learning time – which we cannot afford to lose anymore of. It also adds to anxiety levels. I appeal to our learners to behave responsibly at all times. It is all very well to follow the golden rules at school, but if they do not follow them when not at school, they put themselves, their families and their friends at risk,” she said.

“Please, consider the implications of allowing your child to attend unnecessary gatherings,” Schäfer appealed to parents.

