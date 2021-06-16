News
Daily news update: SA in level 3, more Tembisa 10 confusion, what to do if workers refuse vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa. In his latest address to the nation on 15 June 2021, Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa will move up to lockdown level 3. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Back to basics: SA goes back to lockdown level 3

third-wave-gauteng-hospital-covid-19

A member of staff undergoes a PCR Covid test during the Pro-Am in Johannesburg. Picture: Getty Images

In his latest address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that South Africa will move up to lockdown level 3.

Alcohol sales will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. On-site alcohol consumption is permitted until 9pm.

WATCH: Woman teaches would-be cellphone thief a lesson

cellphone robber

The woman who fought off a cellphone thief.

A video showing a woman putting up a fight against a cellphone thief outside a Spar Tops left the store’s security team impressed.

Tembisa 10: ‘Babies don’t exist, help us find mom,’ says family

Tembisa 10 mother, Gosiame Sithole

Gosiame Sithole before the birth. Picture: Twitter/PietRampedi

In yet another bizarre turn of events, the family of the father the so-called “Tembisa 10” babies have said that that unless proven otherwise, in their minds, the babies do not exist. 

PSL appeals interdict to postpone play-offs

PSL logo

File image

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee have decided to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that granted an interdict for Royal AM to stop the relegation/promotion playoffs.

New regulations for employers whose workers refuse to get vaccinated

Covid-19 vaccine stock image

Employers should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates everyone, including those who refuse. File image for illustration.

The way to accommodate all employees forms part of the new Consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces, gazetted by the minister of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi.

