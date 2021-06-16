Daily news update: SA in level 3, more Tembisa 10 confusion, what to do if workers refuse vaccine

Nica Richards

In his latest address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that South Africa will move up to lockdown level 3.

Alcohol sales will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. On-site alcohol consumption is permitted until 9pm.

A video showing a woman putting up a fight against a cellphone thief outside a Spar Tops left the store’s security team impressed.

In yet another bizarre turn of events, the family of the father the so-called “Tembisa 10” babies have said that that unless proven otherwise, in their minds, the babies do not exist.

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee have decided to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that granted an interdict for Royal AM to stop the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The way to accommodate all employees forms part of the new Consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces, gazetted by the minister of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi.