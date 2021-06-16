Daily news update: SA in level 3, more Tembisa 10 confusion, what to do if workers refuse vaccine

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Back to basics: SA goes back to lockdown level 3
In his latest address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that South Africa will move up to lockdown level 3.
Alcohol sales will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. On-site alcohol consumption is permitted until 9pm.
WATCH: Woman teaches would-be cellphone thief a lesson
A video showing a woman putting up a fight against a cellphone thief outside a Spar Tops left the store’s security team impressed.
Tembisa 10: ‘Babies don’t exist, help us find mom,’ says family
In yet another bizarre turn of events, the family of the father the so-called “Tembisa 10” babies have said that that unless proven otherwise, in their minds, the babies do not exist.
PSL appeals interdict to postpone play-offs
The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee have decided to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that granted an interdict for Royal AM to stop the relegation/promotion playoffs.
New regulations for employers whose workers refuse to get vaccinated
The way to accommodate all employees forms part of the new Consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces, gazetted by the minister of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi.