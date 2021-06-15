Level 3 lockdown loading: Here are the rules that could change

Citizen Reporter

With South Africa firmly in the grips of the third Covid-19 wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to impose stricter lockdown measures during his 'Family Meeting' tonight.

South Africans were left a little surprised after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last address to the Nation at the end of May, especially as they expected him to enforce much harsher restrictions.

In the days before the “family meeting”, the liquor industry lobbied hard against another blanket ban on alcohol sales, saying this could severely cripple the industry and that thousands of jobs would be lost.

Ramaphosa took this to heart as no changes were made to alcohol sales when South Africa moved to adjusted level 2 lockdown. However, The South African Medical Association (Sama) felt that the regulations were not strict enough to curb the spread of the third Covid-19 wave. Many experts said that the country needed tighter lockdown restrictions in order to get ahead of the third wave.

Speaking to SABC on Sunday, the acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, expressed concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases and warned that tighter lockdown restrictions could be implemented.

Family meeting tonight

The president is expected to announce a series of stricter lockdown measures tonight after several provinces officially entered the third wave of infections.

Level 3 lockdown rules that could be implemented

According to BusinessDay, Government’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended that Ramaphosa impose similar restrictions to those implemented in December 2020 when South Africa experienced its second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Looking back at the lockdown regulations from then, these are the rules that are most likely to change during tonight’s family meeting:

Alcohol ban

Whether it will be a blanket ban on alcohol sales or just restrictions on times during which alcohol can be sold, will only be revealed by Ramaphosa tonigt. However, according to BusinessDay, the government’s scientific advisers have recommended a total ban on alcohol sales to curb the spread of the third wave.

An earlier curfew

Currently the curfew is from 11pm until 4am. Should South Africa move to lockdown level 3, a longer evening curfew could be recommended.

When the country moved to alert level 3 in December 2020 the curfew was from 9pm to 6am as South Africa battled the second wave.

A limit on gatherings

Currently, 100 people or fewer are allowed for indoor venues and 250 people or less for outdoor venues.

If the adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions are implemented, the size of gatherings could be limited to 50 persons or fewer for faith-based gatherings, conferences and meetings, cinemas, casinos and theatres and weddings.

Social gatherings at your private residence could be limited to 10 people.

In December all indoor and outdoor gatherings was prohibited for 14 days, except for funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos.

Restaurants and bars to close earlier

If the curfew is moved earlier to 9pm, non-essential establishments (including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues) must close at 8pm. This paired with a ban on alcohol sales, should one be implemented, will be devastating for the restaurant industry.