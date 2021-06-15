Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
4 minute read
15 Jun 2021
4:18 pm
News
News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

‘Young people have no reason to be proud of us’ – Azapo president

Brian Sokutu

Ahead of Youth Day, the former science and technology minister says the government and the previous generation have failed SA and its youth.

Azapo president Mosibudi Mangena.
As South Africa gears up to commemorate the June 16, 1976 student uprising, Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) president Mosibudi Mangena has lambasted the government for its failure to champion and drive youth interests, saying the education of black children was in a worst state compared to apartheid. The former science and technology minister in the Thabo Mbeki administration said the post-democracy public education system produced young people who could not read or write. “As seen during the 1976 student revolt, education has always been in the forefront of struggle for liberation from apartheid," Mangema said. “We are not producing young...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Watch: Steve Hofmeyr thinks Coca-Cola cares about new 'Boer Cola'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

TRAVEL

Idle hands this Youth Day? Check out these events 
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa: Ignorance of 16 June events among youth 'disturbing'
1 day ago
1 day ago

LIFESTYLE

Commemorate Soweto's June 16 uprising this Youth Day
4 days ago
4 days ago