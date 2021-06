The session is a virtual plenary sitting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday afternoon is expected to face tough questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Eskom, corruption and the government’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Mabuza will provide oral replies to questions from the NCOP’s permanent delegates from 2pm.

WATCH: Mabuza answers questions in NCOP