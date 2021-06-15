Mboro’s message to Makhura and NCCC on third wave – ‘don’t panic’

On Monday, 5,552 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa, representing an 18.5% positivity rate.

Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has assured Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) the third wave of Covid-19 will not destroy South Africa.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa is now experiencing the third wave of infections.

On Monday, 5,552 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa, representing an 18.5% positivity rate. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,752,630.

The majority of new cases on Monday were in Gauteng (67%), followed by the Western Cape (8%) and North West (5%) provinces.

An increase of 936 hospital admissions and 153 hospital deaths were also reported.

Mboro, however, says this should not cause panic in the country.

“I want you to know that what is happening in the country right now with Covid and the third wave that is scaring you so much, there is hope. A lot of people should have died because of Covid but they didn’t because of Mboro and other believers of God who created heaven and earth,” he said in a video shared on his Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Nasrec gone, bed space low, as third wave washes over Gauteng hospitals

“Graves were dug as high mortality rate was expected. This third wave that is scaring you so much will not destroy South Africa like it did other parts of the world. This thing is created by specific people. This is a created illness, but God will expose.”

Mboro further said he was neither for or against vaccines, but that it would be hard for him to take one.

ALSO READ: Two million J&J jabs destroyed – what now for SA’s fight against Covid-19?

“Right now we have a slow vaccine rollout, the vaccine came and was stopped because of reported blood clots in America, the other vaccines were expiring. What if a mistake happens and something goes wrong? We need to pray for our scientists and doctors,” he said.

“I’m not fighting vaccines, I’m not supporting vaccines, I have my own opinion. I was hit by Corona four times. There was a time when I could not feel my tongue or walk, I couldn’t taste anything and vomited blood.”