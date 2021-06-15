Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Tuesday night, on the latest developments in the Covid-19 fight.

Amid a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in the past few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country on Tuesday evening at 20:00.

The president is expected to announce a series of stricter lockdown measures after several provinces officially entered the third wave of infections. On Monday there were 5,552 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 114 deaths. The country’s official death toll now stands at 57,879.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Tuesday, 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lEriqUuki5 — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021

Gauteng has in recent weeks become the epicentre of the virus, with hospitals running out of bed space. Despite this, reopening the 500-bed Nasrec Field hospital was dismissed as an option as it has already been decommissioned at a cost of R3.5 million.

According to DA MP Jack Bloom, Gauteng’s fight against Covid-19 had been heavily impacted by the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

Ahead of the expected tightening of restrictions, liquor traders also begged the government not to implement another ban on alcohol sales.

They requested stricter enforcement of existing regulations rather than harsher regulations, warning this would have a disastrous effect on jobs and the economy.

The last of Ramaphosa’s “family meetings” came at the end of May when the country moved to adjusted Level 2.

