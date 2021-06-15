WATCH: Woman teaches would-be cellphone thief a lesson

He is not the first criminal to run out of luck while on the job.

A video showing a woman putting up a fight against a cellphone thief outside a Spar Tops left the store’s security team impressed.

In CCTV footage, a woman is seen walking outside the store not realising that a car she just walked past was following her.

The woman, who was busy on her phone, gets the shock of her life when a man walking in the opposite direction snatches her phone and runs to the car following her.

However, the woman thinks fast and stops the man in his tracks by quickly slamming the door of the car before he could get in, closing him out.

The suspect falls to the ground as the victim fights to get her cellphone back.

People then come to her rescue and chase after the suspect.

It was unclear where and when the incident took place.

He is not the first robber to run out of luck while on the job.

In May last year, a 39-year-old man appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court for housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown crime.

He was arrested after allegedly being caught by the homeowner trying to enter his house through a window in Alabama, outside Klerksdorp.

The homeowner went to bed at 10pm on a Friday only to be woken up by a “strange” noise and went to investigate, the SAPS said in a statement.

The homeowner found the suspect overestimated the size of the window and got stuck while trying to climb through.

In a video shared on social media, the man could be seen attempting to free himself from the window while screaming for help.

The police were called and arrested the suspect.

