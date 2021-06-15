Daily Covid-19 update: SA registers 5 552 new cases, 114 deaths

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 83 304 active cases in the country, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In addition, 114 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57 879.

Recoveries are now at 1 611 447.

A total of 12 223 448 tests have been carried out to date, with 30 034 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.