Daily Covid-19 update: SA registers 5 552 new cases, 114 deaths

As of Monday, 14 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 752 630, with 5 552 new cases identified which represents a 18.5% positivity rate.
Covid-19 in South Africa
There are currently 83 304 active cases in the country, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
In addition, 114 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57 879.
Recoveries are now at 1 611 447.
A total of 12 223 448 tests have been carried out to date, with 30 034 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Warning from WHO
The World Health Organization warns that Covid-19 is moving faster than the vaccines, saying the G7’s vow to share a billion doses with poorer nations is not enough.
“We need more, and we need them faster,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells journalists.
Covid-19: Global developments
Johnson delays full opening
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a four-week delay, to July 19, to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge of infections caused by the Delta variant first discovered in India
Novavax 90% effective
Novavax’s jab is more than 90% effective including against variants, the American vaccine maker says after a large-scale US study.
Two jabs ‘highly effective’
Two doses of Covid-19 vaccines are “highly effective” in preventing hospital admission with the Delta variant, Public Health England says.
Iranian vaccine
Iran gives emergency approval for a domestically produced vaccine — COVIran Barekat — as it battles the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
New York parade
New York is to stage a parade on July 7 to pay homage to essential workers who have distinguished themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces.
Taj Mahal to reopen
India’s top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal will reopen on Wednesday, two months after it was shut as a deadly surge in coronavirus infections swept the country.
3.8 million deaths
The pandemic has killed at least 3,805,928 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
The US is the worst-affected country with 599,779 deaths, followed by Brazil with 487,401, India with 374,305, Mexico with 230,150, Peru with 188,708 and the United Kingdom with 127,907.
The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.
The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.