Class of 1976 wants improved connectivity with youths

Former Black Consciousness activist Thenjiwe Mtintso said it was regrettable the 1976 struggle had been devalued.

Picture: iStock
The class of 1976 wants greater connectivity between their generation and the current one to build bridges that will conscientise the youth into becoming good leaders. They also felt connectivity was important to help the new generation face the future with confidence. This emerged during a virtual discussion among former activities and leaders of the 1976 Soweto uprising as part of commemorating the 45th anniversary of the fateful day. The discussion was organised on Sunday by the 70s Group, a civil society organisation comprising 1970s liberation activists, under the theme “June 1976 Contextualised”. “There is a need for a programme...

