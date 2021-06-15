CNN’s Amanpour announces cancer surgery

AFP

Veteran war correspondent Christiane Amanpour on Monday announced that she has recently undergone “major surgery” for ovarian cancer, and faced months of chemotherapy treatment.

“Like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” the CNN Chief International Anchor announced on Twitter.

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

“I’ve had succesful major surgery to remove it and am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best long term prognosis,” the 63-year-old journalist added.

British-born Amanpour previously hosted ABC’s “This Week”.

She first became known to the CNN audience internationally for her coverage of the 1991 Gulf War that followed Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

She has interviewed many of the world’s leaders and newsmakers over the past two decades and reported from hotspots such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Rwanda and the Balkans.