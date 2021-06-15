Multimedia
CNN’s Amanpour announces cancer surgery

AFP

Christiane Amanpour interviewed many of the world's leaders and newsmakers over the past two decades.

British/Iranian journalist Christiane Amanpour arrives for the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton on November 25, 2019 in New York City. - The International Emmy Award is an award ceremony bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in recognition to the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Veteran war correspondent Christiane Amanpour on Monday announced that she has recently undergone “major surgery” for ovarian cancer, and faced months of chemotherapy treatment.

“Like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” the CNN Chief International Anchor announced on Twitter.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it and am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best long term prognosis,” the 63-year-old journalist added.

British-born Amanpour previously hosted ABC’s “This Week”.

She first became known to the CNN audience internationally for her coverage of the 1991 Gulf War that followed Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

She has interviewed many of the world’s leaders and newsmakers over the past two decades and reported from hotspots such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Rwanda and the Balkans.

