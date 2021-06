His voice choking with emotion, Seth Mazibuko – a leader of the 16 June, 1976 uprising – is hurt by the ANC’s failure to recognise the role played by the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) in the liberation of South Africa, warning of people’s patience wearing thin due to government’s lack of service delivery. Speaking from his home in Soweto’s Orlando East – the historic site of his arrest in 1976 – Mazibuko opened up to The Citizen about the pain of BCM being sidelined by the ANC. ALSO READ: Soweto ’76 leader slams govt over poor education, ‘keeping people as...

His voice choking with emotion, Seth Mazibuko – a leader of the 16 June, 1976 uprising – is hurt by the ANC’s failure to recognise the role played by the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) in the liberation of South Africa, warning of people’s patience wearing thin due to government’s lack of service delivery.

Speaking from his home in Soweto’s Orlando East – the historic site of his arrest in 1976 – Mazibuko opened up to The Citizen about the pain of BCM being sidelined by the ANC.

“You cannot talk about the so-called change of 1994 without acknowledging the impact that 16 June, 1976 had in opening the prison gates of Robben Island for Nelson Mandela to go out and negotiate.

“It was June 16 that made it possible for borders of South Africa to be opened for the return from exile of those who are currently in control of the levers of state power.

“That day heightened the protest by the international community to declare apartheid a crime against humanity – leading to the OAU [Organisation of African Unity] declaring the student uprising as The Day of the African Child.

“Leaders of our current government rather call it Youth Day, because they never led the 1976 student revolt,” Mazibuko said.

“Just like the 1960 Sharpeville massacre which is today referred to as Human Rights Day, 16 June has been undermined in the same fashion. Even under apartheid, it was called Sharpeville Day or Heroes Day.”

Mazibuko said the significance of 16 June could be seen “in the #FeesMustFall movement and the decolonisation of education – continuing our struggle and being met by police fire power”.

“What this says is that South Africa has a different rider but the same horse – a government that still kills our children as we were killed in 1976.

“It is this government that you can point a finger at about the brutal death of Andries Tatane 10 years ago during a Free State community protest, the Marikana massacre of mineworkers, deaths and shootings of children,” said Mazibuko.

Asked about government plans to commemorate 16 June, which included music festivals, Mazibuko said: “It is being turned into a day for entrepreneurs, something which gets me worried.

“People are losing patience when seeing opulence in a sea of poverty and unemployment. Apartheid was criminal and the current government should expect to face the same charge.

“I am surrounded by shacks, unemployment and poverty,” he added.

