Tighter lockdown restrictions imminent, warns acting health minister

Cheryl Kahla

Kubayi-Ngubane says that Covid-19 cases will continue to increase if 'South Africans behave recklessly'.

Speaking to SABC on Sunday, the acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, expressed concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases and warned that tighter lockdown restrictions could be implemented.

As of Sunday, South Africa had a caseload of 1 747 082 after 7 657 new cases and 59 deaths were identified. This has pushed the total number of fatalities in the country to 57 765.

Gauteng in a third wave

The country currently has 82 736 active cases, while Gauteng once again recorded the highest number of new infections in a day, with 4 891 cases reported as of Sunday.

Discussing the Covid-19 pandemic spread in South Africa, Kubayi-Ngubanee said the country is “not yet at a place where we have reached herd immunity”. She added the spike in new Covid-19 cases “remain a concern”.

The basic things that we need to do to contain the virus remain critical.

She highlighted the importance of wearing masks and sanitising regularly and cautioned against letting our guard down due to Covid-19 fatigue or complacency.

Lockdown looms

Kubayi-Ngubane also warned that the numbers will continue to increase if “South Africans continue to behave recklessly”. Tighter lockdown restrictions may be on the cards as well.

“We are expecting to make other pronouncements on restrictions to the national coronavirus council this week,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane reminds the country that “the easing of restrictions doesn’t mean the virus is gone”.

Watch: Acting health minister on Covid-19 spread

Addressing concerns over the rejected vaccine batches, Kubayi-Ngubane admits that the Food and Drug Administration’s regulation had an impact on South Africa’s Johnson & Johnson (J&J) supply, but assures the nation that additional batches will arrive soon.

We are expecting more batches next week from Johnson & Johnson, we’re interacting with J&J leadership to secure more.

She said more information will be communicated in due course.

Lastly, she reminds South Africa that “Covid-19 is not gone; it’s still here, we have to make sure we protect ourselves”.

NOW READ: Labour minister reflects on efforts to mitigate lockdown impact