1 minute read
14 Jun 2021
9:58 am

Eriksen technically died on that pitch – here’s to a speedy recovery

Editorial

There are doubts over whether the star will be allowed to play again, after his heart technically stopped during this weekend's match.

Players escort paramedics as Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is evacuated from the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY / various sources / AFP.

The scenes from the Copenhagen Stadium on Saturday night when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game during their Euro 2020 match against Finland were horrifying as the world watched medical personnel deliver CPR to revive the midfielder.

A crowd of 16 000 fans and many at home watched in shock as the Inter Milan player lay motionless. The match was paused before Finland went on to win 1-0 after a lengthy debate on whether to restart or call it off, but the  victory will always be overshadowed by the drama minutes before halftime.

Denmark’s team doctor Martin Boesen said: “The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff. We managed to get Christian back.”

Sanjay Sharma, a sports cardiologist who worked with Eriksen at his former club Tottenham Hotspur, said he  doubted the midfielder would play again.

He said: “Clearly something went terribly wrong. The question is what happened? And why did it happen?”

“I don’t know whether he’ll ever play football again. Without putting it too bluntly, he died today, albeit for a few minutes, but he did die and would the medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no.”

It is understood Eriksen is recovering in a hospital. We wish the Dane football star a speedy recovery.

