Yet another vaccine setback hits South Africa
Editorial
The news that over 2 million doses of the J&J vaccine will have to be destroyed couldn't have come at a worse time for the countryz.
Johnson & Johnson said on 10 June 2021 that the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP
Read more on these topics