14 Jun 2021
9:52 am
Yet another vaccine setback hits South Africa

The news that over 2 million doses of the J&J vaccine will have to be destroyed couldn't have come at a worse time for the countryz.

Johnson & Johnson said on 10 June 2021 that the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP
Just what we didn’t need to hear... two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in South Africa are possibly contaminated. A probe conducted in the United States revealed safety protocols were not followed at the manufacturing facility at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. Due to contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)  discarded about 60 million doses made at the Baltimore plant – closed for two months because of regulatory concerns. Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed these vaccines, in a warehouse in Gqeberha in  the Eastern Cape, would not be used. We only recently continued with...

